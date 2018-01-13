Rebecca Hall Has Donated Her Woody Allen Film Salary To Time's Up

"The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown - easy. I have, however subsequently realised there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened."