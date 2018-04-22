The cast of Stranger Things begins filming its third season on Monday and we’re a bit taken aback by what could be a whole new look for Eleven. On Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram page, the actress posted a selfie alongside Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy sporting a cute bob. “And so it begins,” she wrote, hashtagging Stranger Things 3.
While we’re not certain if this IG picture is showing off Eleven’s new look or was just a quick snap taken during a table read, we do know the kids of Stranger Things are headed to high school, which means their hair and clothes are getting another ‘80s revamp.
According to Vanity Fair, a whole year has passed since we last saw the monster hovering over Hawkins High in season 2. Eleven made her big reveal at the school dance, which means she’s officially out of seclusion. Does that mean Eleven is joining Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max in high school in season 3? Maybe. If she does, she’ll have to fit in with the crowd, so that leaves her with basically two options: ‘80s preppy or ‘80s goth. She would get to keep her slicked-back hair look if she opts for the latter, but that school dance finale suggests she may be headed to Molly Ringwald territory instead.
Season 3 will also find new faces in the mix, including actors Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, SAW), Jake Busey (The Predator, Ray Donovan), and Maya Hawke — daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Variety reports that we’re also going to see more of internet favorite Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, Lucas’s sister.
Stranger Things season 3 is expected to be released either at the end of 2018 or early 2019.
