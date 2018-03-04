It may be a long while before we get to see Stranger Things 3 premiere, but it's never too early to start getting excited. News of the cast for the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show has been announced, and some of the newcomers that will premiere this season will leave fans excited for what's to come.
As E! Online writes, the cast will be expanding to include new actors - one of which is already quite familiar with Hollywood. Maya Hawke, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, will be joining the Stranger Things cast for the show's third season. There aren't many details on her role just yet, but it has been confirmed that she will play an "alternative girl" named Robin.
Advertisement
According to Netflix, Hawke's character is described as "equal parts sharp and playful," seeking excitement from her life in Hawkins. Fans of the series will know that this will lead to a lot more than Robin will be intending to find, but it will be interesting to see how she will be included into the cast we already know and love.
Even with her Hollywood-familiar lineage, this isn't the first role that Hawke has taken. She's taken on a variety of upcoming roles, including playing Jo March on the BBC adaptation of Little Women, indie film Ladyworld and expected to star in the upcoming Charlotte XVI.
Another change to the cast in Stranger Things 3 will impact Priah Ferguson. Ferguson was a fan favorite last season playing Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister Erica. Not only will Ferguson be joining the cast as a regular, but she'll be bringing her own crew of friends with her to fight against the new threat.
Not many other details have been released yet, though speculation of what is to come is already starting to swirl. In fact, we've already had some confirmations on what fans want to see in the new season. Ugh, how much longer do we have to wait?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement