Time can change everything. For instance, baby demogorgons can rapidly sprout into man-eating beasts, and the person you'd written off as a pitiful loner could eventually become the love of your life — at least in the case of Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). But, there's one thing even time can't touch, and that's a true bromance à la Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).
Much to our delight, this statement rings true for the third season of Stranger Things, which is set to take place a year in the future from where we left off in the spooky town of Hawkins. In an interview with Newsweek, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer and executive producer Shawn Levy teased that fans would be seeing a lot more of the slightly confusing, yet absolutely adorable relationship between Dustin and Steve.
"In Season 2, it was all very cute and there was a funny factor to it because it was unexpected, but now that it is expected, I want to see them connect more and be more familiar with each other," Levy said. "I want them to have a connection like they've really had a connection for a year — like they’re brothers."
A whole year of bonding! That means these two will have had 365 days of perfecting their hairstyles, exchanging dating tips, rocking out to music in Steve's sweet ride and, of course, plenty of opportunities to brainstorm what they'll do when the next bizarro attack on their hometown goes down. IRL, that means we'll also get to see more adorable photos — and all of the hilarious captions — of the two goofy guys backstage and at awards shows.
Unfortunately, neither the Duffer brothers nor Levy could confirm when we can expect the next season of Stranger Things to premier. Right now, it's seeming like we'll have to wait until the end of this year or the beginning of 2019. As Steve will undoubtedly tell Dustin at some point, "You can't win 'em all."
