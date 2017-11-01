Stranger Things 2 gave us many things — Sean Astin as Bob the brain, David Harbour shirtless, an excuse to stay inside for two days, to name a few — but most importantly, it gave us the pairing of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). They were the friendship no one was expecting. Both were at a loss; Dustin was frustrated with his pals because they didn't recognize the importance of D'artagnan, his baby demogorgon, and Steve's relationship with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) was crumbling. By chance, Dustin bumped into Steve Harrington outside the Wheeler's residence and, voila!, we have the best duo of all time. Move over, Nancy and Jonathan, there's a new couple in town, and they both have really great hair.
Throughout the season, Dustin and Steve become very close. In the finale, Steve drops Dustin off at the Snow Ball, but not without giving baby Dusty some advice: Ignore the girls you like, and they'll come running. (It's bad advice, but not all friendships are perfect!)
In some ways, they are opposite. Steve isn't that smart, and Dustin really is. Dustin's pretty awkward with women, and Steve really isn't. But at their core, they're the same: They're just two good guys, looking for a good pal.
Ahead, the best of the best Stranger Things 2 relationship.
Read These Stories Next: