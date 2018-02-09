Ashley explores what it means to be a Black woman in a white, (allegedly) aggressively progressive world like the Pacific Northwest. In a place like Portland, can you actually escape the trappings of race with the cloak of respectability with the “right” name, the right upbringing, and the right community atmosphere? It will surprise no one who looks like Ashley the answer ends up being no. It’s a conversation we very rarely have, but need to continuously grapple with if things are ever going to change.