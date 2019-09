While This Is Us works hard to make you like every single Pearson — yes, even Kevin (Justin Hartley) — that couldn’t be further from the intent on Here And Now. Audrey is overbearing and selfish. Greg is a sad sack 60-year-old white man and selfish. Ashley is reckless and selfish. Kristen is even more reckless and selfish. Duc is a bit of a liar and selfish. Ramon lives up to his nickname of “Baby Jesus,” as in the second coming, and is perfect in the way artistic boys with a higher calling and a habit of getting visions are perfect. Everyone is infuriating. Yes, it sounds like a lot, but that’s also how you would describe most real-life families.