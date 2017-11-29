Jack tells Randall he wants to take him to one more place before they leave Washington D.C., and they go by the Vietnam War Memorial. Jack finds some names on the wall, and has a moment with his son. Sitting in the light of the Washington Monument, Jack tells Randall about how he never really talks about his time in Vietnam, not even to Rebecca (Mandy Moore). He opens up about feeling out of place everywhere he went when he got back, and reflects on how the draft changed his life. As with most This Is Us chats, Jack shares a lesson with his son, talking about how he’s going to make a lot of decisions in his life and that he won’t always be there for them, but that he should feel confident in himself.