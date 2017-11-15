Present day Kevin is having a moment back on his high school football field, and he starts replaying the play where it all happened (he was in a rough tackle and it totally wrecked his knee.) It’s pretty brutal, and you can instantly tell that he’s badly injured. He’s pretty upset about everything that has happened since that specific moment. He injured his knee, but he managed to get better just in time for his father's funeral. He is upset with himself for never being punished for the times he’s messed up — when he cheated on Sophie, he got The Manny. They got back together and he got the big movie. But then he injures the same knee, and he needs painkillers. He feels like no one takes him struggling seriously — “even when he tries to tell people how pathetic he is they don’t hear it.”