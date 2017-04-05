Here's another reason to look forward to Jane The Virgin's season three finale: Tyler Posey will make an appearance. Variety reports that'll be the beginning of the actor's story arc on the series, which will continue into season four. He's slated to join the show for multiple episodes, although there's no word on who his character is or what he'll be doing.
However, Deadline has a guess (if you're not caught up on the third season, look away now). Most likely, Posey will play a new romantic interest for Jane (played by Gina Rodriguez). After Michael's shocking death, the show jumped three years into the future with Jane raising her son Mateo alone. If she's ready to look for love, Posey might just be the answer.
This is coming after a busy year for the actor. He still stars in MTV's Teen Wolf, and will make his directorial debut on the show this summer. In addition to his live-action work, he also voices Prince Alonso on Elena Of Avalor on Disney Channel.
Last summer, the actor caused a stir when he posted a Snapchat that many people interpreted as him coming out. Standing next to a sign for Gay St. in New York, he said in the snap, "This is me. I am this and this is me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m gay!"
The next day, however, he took it back.
"Although I'm not gay, I fully support the LGBTQ community," he wrote on Twitter. "This was a moment intended to reflect that. And everyone, I am truly sorry to the people I've offended or lessened how big coming out is. I just want to spread love in this world."
Now, he's 100% focused on his career. There a big things ahead for the actor — we're just curious about what they mean for Jane.
