Why This Teen Wolf Star's Coming-Out Snapchat Was Not Okay

Lilli Petersen
Photo: Courtesy of Viacom.
Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is apparently "going back in." A day after ostensibly coming out as gay, he’s taking it back, according to TMZ.

On Friday, Posey posted a Snapchat of himself on the corner of New York City’s Gay St. In the video, he shows the street sign reading “Gay St.” as he says, “This is me. I am this and this is me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m gay!”

But the next day, he took it back. He said via Twitter that the snap was intended to show his support for the LGBT community and expressly stated that he’s not gay.
A quick reminder that no matter how much you love the Pride parade, LGBTQ identity is not a trend. Posey seems to have realized his error and apologized after clarifying his orientation. But some people on social media are still upset at his actions.
