Why This Teen Wolf Star's Coming-Out Snapchat Was Not Okay

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is apparently "going back in." A day after ostensibly coming out as gay, he’s taking it back, according to TMZ.
On Friday, Posey posted a Snapchat of himself on the corner of New York City’s Gay St. In the video, he shows the street sign reading “Gay St.” as he says, “This is me. I am this and this is me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m gay!”
But the next day, he took it back. He said via Twitter that the snap was intended to show his support for the LGBT community and expressly stated that he’s not gay.
[Part 2]: Although I'm not gay, I fully support the LGBTQ community. This was a moment intended to reflect that.— tyler posey (@tylergposey) July 30, 2016
And everyone, I am truly sorry to the people I've offended or lessened how big coming out is. I just want to spread love in this world.— tyler posey (@tylergposey) July 30, 2016
A quick reminder that no matter how much you love the Pride parade, LGBTQ identity is not a trend. Posey seems to have realized his error and apologized after clarifying his orientation. But some people on social media are still upset at his actions.
you can help us by not turning our identity into a joke you can help us by donating your money to lgbt folks in need @tylergposey— blandine (@brucewvayne) July 30, 2016
@tylergposey i'm glad u apologised & addressed but why do u think making 'jokes' about being gay is spreading love? pic.twitter.com/jhycooMFkE— bradley (@typicalbrad) July 30, 2016
@tylergposey to you it was a joke or whatever but for us it's a constant fear of being rejected by our close ones— ️ (@gaydiangelo) July 30, 2016
