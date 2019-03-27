Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jane The Virgin
TV Shows
Let's Break Down The New Michael Twist On
JTV
by
Sydney Bucksbaum
Looking for recaps & spoilers for Jane the Virgin? Catch up, here.
More from Jane The Virgin
Wellness
Why Jane The Virgin’s Portrayal Of Adult Virginity Was So Revolutionary
Erika W. Smith
Mar 27, 2019
TV Shows
Here's Where You Can See The
Jane the Virgin
Cast Next
Ariana Romero
Mar 26, 2019
TV Shows
Jane The Virgin
Isn't Ending With Season 5 After All
Kaitlin Reilly
Dec 4, 2018
TV Shows
Latinx Moms Are Giving Us TV’s Best Portrayals Of Motherhood
As the reign of Peak TV continues, there are countless fantastic episodes of television to choose from in 2018 alone. But, the one that can eek out an
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Jane The Virgin
's Creator Breaks Down That Shocking...
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Jane The Virgin season 4 finale “Chapter Eighty-One.” As in the biggest Jane spoiler in history. Michael Cordero
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Why Gina Rodriguez Ending
Jane The Virgin
Can Only Mean ...
Gina Rodriguez may have just confirmed that the end is near for her beloved CW show, Jane The Virgin. According to Variety, the series' star let the news
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Gina Rodriguez Directed Her Own
Jane The Virgin
Sex Scen...
With this week's episode of "Jane The Virgin," Gina Rodriguez made her directorial debut. She also directed her first sex scene, which happened to be her
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment News
Gina Rodriguez Calls Out The "Sad Reality" Of Being Latinx In Hol...
Gina Rodriguez, who has always been an advocate of Latinx representation in Hollywood, wrote a powerful essay published by Variety Thursday outlining the
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment
Justin Baldoni Of
Jane The Virgin
Shares His #MeToo Expe...
Justin Baldoni has joined the growing list of men speaking out about their experiences with sexual harassment in Hollywood. According to BuzzFeed, the
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Gina Rodriguez Is Giving Life To Two Diverse & Overdue Dramas
Gina Rodriguez is helping Latinx voices be heard. Variety reported Wednesday that Rodriguez will develop dramas for The CW and CBS that focus on Latinx
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
There's Some Bad News Coming For
Jane The Virgin
Fans
Game of Thrones isn't the only series getting a short order. According to TV Guide, Jane The Virgin fans will have to prepare to savor each and every
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Gina Rodriguez "Used To Feel Guilty For Masturbating"
Gina Rodriguez is on the cover of Bust's August/September issue — and she's here to explain why "everybody should be a feminist." The Jane The Virgin
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
This
Jane The Virgin
Actor Just Shared An Important Post...
Raising a child is never picture-perfect, which is why Jane The Virgin actor Justin Baldoni decided to share a snap of a parenting moment that was less
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Suffering From Anxiety
Gina Rodriguez isn't afraid to get real about her battle with anxiety. The Jane the Virgin star shared a moving Instagram post on Friday explaining her
by
Meghan De Maria
Student Loan Debt
Gina Rodriguez Is Really Thrilled That She Paid Off Her Student L...
Forget taking home golden statues, nabbing the role of the lifetime, and being added to arbitrary “World’s Most Beautiful People” lists. If you're
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
Jane The Virgin
's Gina Rodriguez Is All Of Us In Th...
Gina Rodriguez had the best night ever and she has the photo to prove it. Last night, the Jane The Virgin star appeared on the Late Show With Stephen
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
This
Sex & The City
Parody Is Now Iconic
On the latest installment of Jane The Virgin, our resident romance writer was asked to write a dating column for Cosmopolitan. Of course, that meant she
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Jane The Virgin
's Racism Story Is More Important Th...
Going into Jane The Virgin’s "Chapter Sixty-One," I was already nervous. Before the episode aired, its summary warned Jane’s beloved grandma Alba
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment News
Jane The Virgin
's Gina Rodriguez Will Help Revive <...
We have apparently reached a new phase of '90s nostalgia in which the favorite TV shows of our youth are now being remade for a new generation of kids —
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
News
Jane The Virgin
Actress Says She Was Offered Money & A M...
Actress and model Greice Santo has claimed in a lawsuit that Daryl Katz, who owns the Edmonton Oilers hockey team, offered her money and a movie role in
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
The Age Differences In These TV Families Might Surprise You
It's no secret that Hollywood often casts actors in parental roles who are younger than they should be. Remember when Amy Poehler played Rachel McAdams'
by
Meghan DeMaria
TV Shows
Tyler Posey Just Landed A Recurring Role On
Jane The Virgin
Here's another reason to look forward to Jane The Virgin's season three finale: Tyler Posey will make an appearance. Variety reports that'll be the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Why
Jane The Virgin
Needed To End With That Vagina Glow
Jane The Virgin has always been a show about those warm fuzzies you only get by falling truly, madly, deeply in love, visualized in the show by literal
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Jane The Virgin
Season 3, Episode 15 Recap: "Chapter Fif...
On tonight’s Jane the Flirt, love is in the air. Or is it? Tonight, everyone’s misreading the signs — except Abuela. She and Jorge have their love
by
Carrie Wittmer
TV Shows
Jane The Virgin
Season 3, Episode 14 Recap: "Chapter Fif...
And we’re back! It genuinely feels like it’s been three years, which makes me think the time jump should’ve been coordinated with this brief hiatus.
by
Carrie Wittmer
TV Shows
Jane The Virgin
Season 3 Episode 12 Recap: "Chapter Fift...
On tonight’s episode of Jane the...Driver of a Blue Chevy (that car really knows what conversations to eavesdrop on), everyone’s minds deceive them.
by
Carrie Wittmer
TV Shows
Jane The Virgin
Season 3 Episode 11 Recap: Chapter Fifty...
Everyone has underlying issues. Even on TV. And especially on Jane the Lackey/Soon-to-be-Published Writer. Some are more serious than others. Some are
by
Carrie Wittmer
TV Shows
Jane The Virgin
Season 3 Episode 10 Recap: "Chapter Fift...
It was hard to predict what was going to happen to this show. Where would the characters be? Is Jane OK? Will Rafael have prison beard? Would the first
by
Carrie Wittmer
TV Shows
Jane The Virgin
's Showrunner Pens Emotional Letter About...
Jane The Virgin, you are savage. After having Michael (Brett Dier) survive the season 2 gunshot that many fans assumed would claim his life, the series
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Brett Dier Talks
That
Episode Of
Jane The Virgin
Warning: Spoilers for season 3 of Jane the Virgin ahead. On last night's episode of Jane the Virgin, fans were basically shell-shocked when the show
by
Christopher Luu
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted