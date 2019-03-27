So that brings us back to the present, as Jason fills in the rest of the story for Jane at Rafael's apartment. From his perspective, his life essentially began four years ago when he woke up in a field in Montana with no memories. "Some lady" (aka Sin Rostro) was there and told him to start over because he was in "a whole lot of trouble," so he didn't know if he was "a good guy or a bad guy." He just believed what he was told and didn't look back, until Sin Rostro decided to reveal her evil plan and Jason's location to Rafael in exchange for Luisa's (Yara Martinez) address. And that's what brings us back to the present again, as Jane finally understands why Rafael had started pulling back on his relationship with her — he’s been working on this Michael/Jason situation for a while. Talk about a truly selfless act!