The trick of the entire episode is that we’re lead to believe Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni), now at the height of his relationship with heroine Jane after years of hitches, stops, and her marrying another man, is distant and angry because he might be related to his girlfriend and fiancée-to-be. In the finale, we see that crime lord Rose (Bridget Regan), the only person who knows the identity of Raf’s biological parents, has summoned him to her prison to spill a big secret. Rafael is visibly changed after the forced meeting. “If this were a telenovela, Rafael would have learned that Rogelio is his father. And he is your long-lost brother!” Jane’s grandmother Alba Villanueva (Ivonne Coll) jokes. Despite the fact Alba is kidding, it seems increasingly possible that is actually the problem. Because as the narrator (Anthony Mendez) repeatedly reminds us, “This is a telenovela.”