Gina Rodriguez may have just confirmed that the end is near for her beloved CW show, Jane The Virgin. According to Variety, the series' star let the news slip on Sunday during the Create & Cultivate and Fossil Women To Watch Pop Up in Austin, Texas, after she was asked what it was like directing that sex scene from season 4.
"When it came to directing Jane, as the star of the show — as a woman, as Latina, I was like, 'I need to come so correct that I cannot be denied,'" she said, adding that her stepping behind the camera was "the most incredible experience."
Then, she reportedly stated that she'd love to "do more [directing] next year — in our final season."
Though CW declined to comment on Rodriguez' statement, a representative told Refinery29 that the network has not yet announced which shows it's picking up for the upcoming fall season. Still, we'd say the chances that Rodriguez would lie about the future of the series are incredibly slim.
*Cue the tears.*
But, before you go through an entire box of Kleenex, let's take a second to appreciate what this could mean. Rodriguez has worked tirelessly over the past four years making Jane The Virgin one of TV's most enjoyable shows.
The series is funny, heartbreaking, real, and outlandish all at the same time, and that's all because of Rodriguez' commitment to her character and storyline, no matter where it takes her. Perhaps that's why the episode she directed, "Chapter Twenty-Seven," was one of the series' highest-rated episodes, boasting 670,000 viewers. That's pretty amazing for a show not on a major network. As The New Yorker writes, Jane The Virgin is so much more than just a "guilty pleasure;" it's an important lesson in just how valuable representation on TV is.
She truly poured her soul into the show, and it's time for her to move on to even bigger and better projects, like voicing Carmen Sandiego in an upcoming TV series and starring in Annihilation alongside Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. As her career blossoms, so will her influence.
As an actress, producer, and director, Rodriguez is an absolutely powerhouse, who has both the talent and power to make lasting change in Hollywood. We have no doubts that she'll use her future opportunities to make room for more Latinx actors and to tell the stories that so desperately need to be told.
