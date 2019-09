The series is funny, heartbreaking, real, and outlandish all at the same time, and that's all because of Rodriguez' commitment to her character and storyline, no matter where it takes her. Perhaps that's why the episode she directed, "Chapter Twenty-Seven," was one of the series' highest-rated episodes , boasting 670,000 viewers. That's pretty amazing for a show not on a major network. As The New Yorker writes , Jane The Virgin is so much more than just a "guilty pleasure;" it's an important lesson in just how valuable representation on TV is