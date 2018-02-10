As to how Rodriguez found her way behind the camera she owes it to her Jane The Virgin boss. "So Jennie Urman, it's all because of her," she said. "And so many people have her to thank for their first directorial debut opportunities. ... She's kind of a next-level angel and no one really talks about it or I don't think people talk about it enough. But it's because of her that I've been afforded this opportunity."