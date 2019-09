Jane The Virgin's Makeup Artist Explains How To Bounce Back After Crying

Of course, anyone who's ever cried knows that it's not just eye makeup you have to keep under control while sobbing — your skin can flare up, too. "A new tool that got me through all of last season was the facial ice roller ," Giesbrecht explains. "You put them in the freezer and literally just roll it onto the face. If anyone has swollen eyes or puffy cheeks, it takes away all of the inflammation without disturbing any of the makeup. Even Gina [Rodriguez] has said, 'That ice roller is the shit!'" (When there's not enough time to cool the roller, Giesbrecht uses Talika's Eye Therapy Patches as a back-up.)