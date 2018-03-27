Jane The Virgin's Makeup Artist Explains How To Bounce Back After Crying

The scenes are one way to show different sides to Jane Villanueva's character, adding a kind of depth and dimension that sets it apart from other "token" Latinx roles typically typecast in Hollywood. Usually, it's with a new era-specific hairdo or old-timey makeup, but the team does sometimes bring in the big (read: prosthetics) guns. "One of my most challenging, and also rewarding, episodes was when we aged the cast in the first episode of season three from the present age to four different ages — all the way through to their 80s," Giesbrecht says. "And we did it all in one filming day!"