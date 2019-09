A late-in-the-game scene from the episode, directed by romantic lead Justin Baldoni , very smartly uses emotionally-laden items from Xo’s closet to show us who she is and what she has always valued about her body. It soon becomes very obvious the answer is her cleavage, as Xo lovingly rests her hands on plunging necklines and bustier tops, and we see flashbacks to prior installments where she donned those items. Although some shows would suggest this means Xo is vain or “slutty,” Jane uses the moment to celebrate how vibrant and powerful the character has always been. It’s an important reminder showing off your assets isn’t anything to be ashamed of. As younger versions of Jane cheer for her skin-baring mom, you will too.