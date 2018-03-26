Speaking of relatable, “Chapter Seventy-Eight” ends with a nod to one of the Latinx community’s greatest habits, its near-unexplainable reverence for Vicks VapoRub. In the same way Windex is the cure-all for My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the mentholated ointment is the answer for all medical crises in Latinx households, including my own. That explains why I nearly cried when the episode opens with Young Alba (Rosie Garcia) slathering Toddler Xo (Apollonia Pratt) with the “magical potion,” as my mom did for me two decades ago. It also explains why I definitely cried when the Present Day Villanueva women line up on their famed porch swing to rub vivaporu on each other’s backs ahead of Xo’s surgery (I won’t spoil what decision she finally does make, because you need to find out for yourself).