By simply putting Alisha’s name on that database, Tim signaled to his fellow power players the Georgetown student wasn’t the kind of young woman they would want on their payroll — especially when there are “prime ribs” and “flank steaks” available. We know this is true because Alisha applied to a whopping 28 government job listings the day after she was fired. She received absolutely no responses, despite her recent prestigious internship. Considering the fact Marcus was sent “the list” anonymously the moment he began working in the White House, it’s more than likely all the men in charge of filling those 28 jobs also have the list. Fitz is right when he says the dreaded “GFV” is the career kiss of death.