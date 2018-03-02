The cherry on the sundae arrives in Murder’s “Lahey v. Commonwealth,” when Annalise, in the middle of a panic attack seconds before arguing her first case in front of the Supreme Court, begs for vodka despite her history of alcoholism. Fixer Liv procures a bottle, but tells her new ally, “Whatever you think is at the bottom of this bottle is already in you. I know that, but I don’t have time to convince you … So if you think you need a drink, drink.” The world cries and Annalise turns down the bottle. Instead of getting drunk, she gives a dazzler of a closing argument in front of the Supreme Court, connecting Jim Crow laws, the current public defense system, and civil rights in a speech that’s one for the books.