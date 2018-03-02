I probably would have been a lot less hyped for the Scandal/HTGAWM crossover if I knew that it would lead to a rift in one of my favorite TV ships of all time. Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Marcus hit it off in the Scandal portion of this crossover, but their time in D.C. working on the case led to things getting a bit more... intense. Despite Michaela shutting down any romantic tension during the pair's stakeout of Ingrid Egan's house (Michaela loves her boyfriend very much, even though Marcus is the most charming) by the end of the night, they had officially hooked up in the front seat of his car.