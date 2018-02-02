Nate eventually admits to Annalise that he was the one who put his father's file in the mail, but realized it was a mistake — some people, like his dad, can't be helped. But Annalise disagrees, because none of Big Nate's public defenders used an insanity plea: Considering his mental illness, it seems like it could be a perfect fit for Annalise's civil case. Nate goes back to prison and talks to his dad. He convinces him that other people need his help — and it finally gets through to him.