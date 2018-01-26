Frank tells Annalise to go see Bonnie and apologize, considering she's the person who can actually help them with the district attorney. That leads to a particularly tense talk between the two women, who rehash every reason why their relationship is the most dysfunctional. Bonnie isn't "in love" with Annalise, in case anyone was confused by that confession last season — she claims that she loves her in a way that no husband or girlfriend could ever really understand — but that doesn't mean that the two don't have a lot of baggage to work out.