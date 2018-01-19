Annalise and Frank (Charlie Weber) ask for Laurel at the hospital, but the doctor won't let them see her — they're not family. (If only the doc knew how connected by blood Annalise and Laurel really are...) Frank thinks quick and tells the doctor he's the baby's father — which, for all he knows, he very well could be. The two get taken to see the small, but stable baby — and it seems that Laurel might be okay, too. So why are the social workers asking Annalise and Frank if Laurel used drugs that may have caused her to go into premature labor?