The winter finale of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder is finally here — and boy, was it a doozy. And after all that, we still don't know what happened to Laurel's (Karla Souza) baby.
As far as the group's plan to take down Antares goes, things did come to a head at the Caplan & Gold party. But it turns out, the most significant moment in the episode happened before that.
If you'll remember, we ended last week's episode with Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) refusing to accept Connor's (Jack Falahee) marriage proposal, instead telling him about what he and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) have really been up to at the law firm. Furious, Connor goes to Wes' old apartment to tell Laurel the plan is a terrible idea — but Michaela, Asher (Matt McGorry), and Frank (Charlie Weber) are already there, too, thanks to a heads-up from Oliver.
Advertisement
When Connor tells Laurel she's putting her baby in danger, Frank takes things into his own hands, doing what he thinks is right to protect her. He pushes Connor against a wall and starts choking him, leading Laurel to try to break them apart. Unbeknownst to Frank (and Laurel) at the time, the situation results in Laurel getting elbowed in the stomach. That leads to her going into labor early at the end of the episode, even though she's only six months pregnant. If Laurel's baby doesn't survive, it's hard to see Frank forgiving himself for indirectly causing two late-term miscarriages.
But before Laurel goes into labor, we see why the Antares party turned into a crime scene. We already knew that Oliver witnessed something, and that Asher was arrested — but now, we have all the pieces. It turns out, Simon (Behzad Dabu) overheard the group discussing the Antares plan and how they wanted to plant Tegan's key card on him. Furious, Simon grabs Laurel's bag and rifles through it, only to find a gun. Shocked, he accidentally fires the gun, shooting himself in the process.
Oliver tries to perform CPR on the clearly-dead Simon, but it's to no avail. We don't know what Asher told the police officers that led to his arrest, but it can't have been good.
Meanwhile, a fed-up Connor calls Annalise (Viola Davis) and tells her about the Antares plan. Annalise leaves Laurel a voicemail, offering her help and urging Laurel to go to her motel. Laurel goes to meet Annalise, and she ends up trapped in the motel elevator. The scene is so disturbing, ABC issued a graphic content warning. As Laurel goes into labor, she loses more and more blood, eventually passing out. (It turns out, those bloody handprints from the flash forwards were Laurel's.) And then we see the blood-covered fetus on the elevator floor.
Advertisement
Annalise hears Laurel's screaming, rushing to the elevator. After calling 911 and waiting for the ambulance to arrive, Annalise follows the medic's phone instructions to help the premature baby. She performs infant CPR, but nothing helps. Or so it appears — in the last seconds of the episode, we hear a baby crying. So we'll have to wait until January 18 to find out: Where is Laurel's baby?
Other Loose Ends:
Isaac (Jimmy Smits) tells Annalise that he can't be her therapist anymore, though she doesn't appear to take no for an answer.
Bonnie (Liza Weil) confesses her love to Annalise, who rejects her. Bonnie then goes to Nate's (Billy Brown), and it's safe to assume they're doing more than just eating pizza.
Dominic is back, and he heard Connor talking about the Antares plan. So much for the group's attempts to cross Jorge (Esai Morales).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement