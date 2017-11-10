If what we've seen so far on How to Get Away with Murder are any indication, this season's biggest mystery isn't a whodunit. In fact, it's not about murder at all. Instead, we're left wondering what happened with Laurel's (Karla Souza) pregnancy.
Laurel might be the smartest member of the Keating Four; at the very least, she's the most manipulative. In the season 4 premiere, we see her tell her father, Jorge (Esai Morales) that she had an abortion — but later in the episode, she tells the other Keating Four members that she wants to have the baby. As the season has progressed, we've seen Laurel attend doctor's appointments; it's clear she didn't have an abortion.
The flash forward at the end of the premiere, though, throws everything into confusion. We see Laurel in a medical gown in what appears to be a hospital. And for some reason, Frank (Charlie Weber) and Annalise's therapist, Isaac (Jimmy Smits) are there, too. Laurel starts screaming, asking Frank where the baby is; her stomach appears flat. Later on, we also see Michaela (Aja Naomi King) at the hospital, asking if "he" is dead. Could the "he" be a reference to Laurel's unborn child?
Since the first episode, we've learned that Isaac calls Annalise (Viola Davis) to let her know Laurel's awake. And for some reason, he knows who Michaela is. But that doesn't tell us what happened to the baby.
In next week's winter finale, we'll finally know what happened that night. Until then, here are the best theories about what could have happened with Laurel's pregnancy.
This post was originally published on September 29, 2017. We'll update it with more theories until we know what really happened with Laurel's baby.