Back in Pennsylvania, Annalise assembles the Keating Four, along with Bonnie (Liza Weil), only to let them go. Sending them off with letters of recommendation for future legal internships, Annalise tells them it's her fault that Wes died, and she can't let them get hurt because of her, too. Some of them take it better than others — Laurel and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) storm off, while Connor (Jack Falahee) at least thanks Annalise. The true shock is that Bonnie receives a letter too; it's clear she thought Annalise was only dismissing the law students. But don't feel too sorry for Bonnie — at the end of the episode, we see her going to take a job with D.A. Denver (Benito Martinez), who wanted to throw Annalise in jail for most of the third season.