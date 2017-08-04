The actors who play together, stay together? If that's the case, Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon have a long relationship ahead. According to TVLine, Tennon will join How To Get Away With Murder in season 4, alongside his real-life leading lady.
TVLine reports that Tennon, an actor who recently appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, will have a guest role on the upcoming season of the mystery series, which is set to debut on September 28. Right now, nothing about his role is known, but regardless of which character Tennon plays on the Philadelphia-set series, it will be exciting to see the married stars appear side by side — even if it's not the first time they've done so.
The couple, who wed in 2003, have actually appeared in multiple films together, including Lila & Eve, The Architect, Get On Up, and Custody. Clearly these two enjoy working together.
Might Tennon play a confidant to his wife's character, Annelise Keating? The skilled lawyer could definitely use an ally in the upcoming season, considering she's still reeling from the murder of Wes (Alfred Enoch) and from being accused of killing him. In the season 3 finale it was revealed that Dominic (Nicholas Gonzalez) was behind the terrible crime, though how exactly the rest of the characters will find out that truth — or if they ever will — is still up in the air. Maybe Tennon can be the Keating Five's (Four?) collective therapist.
This isn't the only time a real-life couple has appeared on the series — according to reports, Liza Weil, who plays Bonnie, and Charlie Weber, who portrays Frank, are dating. (Fans are also convinced Enoch and Aja Naomi King, who stars as Michaela, are an item offscreen, though the pair has yet to confirm a romance.)
Exactly how Tennon fits into the story is just one mystery we'll have to unravel in season 4. For now, at least we know Davis will have someone to carpool with to work.
