The sad thing is, I was almost ready to get on board with A.D.A. Denver (Benito Martinez) being behind it all. When Dominic made that phone call, I assumed it was to Denver, since we already knew he'd go to any possible length to put Annalise behind bars. Dominic's murder of Wes was graphic, but maybe Wes was just a pawn in Denver's revenge on Annalise. It tied back to the Hapstall case, so, sure, why not? But not even the Denver reveal mattered in the end, because it was — again — Laurel's father. Even if Laurel's father is in cahoots with Denver, or turns out to know the Mahoneys, does it really matter? This was still a cheap twist.