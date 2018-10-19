Skip navigation!
How To Get Away With Murder
TV Shows
Where Does Shondaland Go With Netflix Ahead?
by
Ariana Romero
Looking for recaps for How To Get Away With Murder? Catch up, here.
More from How To Get Away With Murder
TV Shows
Yes, You Do Keep Seeing These Actors On Shondaland Shows
Ariana Romero
Oct 19, 2018
TV Shows
Which Member Of The Keating 5 Will Die On
How To Get Away With Murder
This...
Kaitlin Reilly
Sep 28, 2018
Pop Culture
Why Viola Davis Has Regrets About Her Role In
The Help
Madison Medeiros
Sep 12, 2018
TV Shows
Here’s What We Know About That Mysterious Law Student From The
One of our biggest question marks of season 4 of How To Get Away With Murder was the identity of Laurel's baby daddy. Now, there's a new mystery to work
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
This New
How To Get Away With Murder
Mystery Could Be Th...
I knew that I was going to love How To Get Away With Murder from the moment the title was announced. I mean, a show that has a murder mystery literally
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Here’s Why The
Scandal
-
HTGAWM
Crossover Was Tru...
Television crossovers tend to have all the hype of something truly great, with absolutely none of the follow through. Think of last year’s New
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment News
HTGAWM
Actress Karla Souza Says She Was Raped By An Unna...
While the #MeToo movement spread across the U.S. like wildfire, prompting initiatives like Time's Up, countries like Mexico have not experienced the same
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Why Isn't Viola Davis Being Paid A Meryl Streep-Sized Salary?
Viola Davis is widely considered one of the most talented and dynamic actresses of our generation. The star has earned both an Oscar and an Emmy, and has
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 11 Recap: ...
Whoa, mama. Last week's episode of How To Get Away With Murder teed us up for an explosive custody hearing, but no one could have expected exactly how
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 10 Recap: ...
Previously on How To Get Away With Murder, Laurel's (Karla Souza) baby was held hostage by her father Jorge (Esai Morales), Frank (Charlie Weber) snapped
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Paris, The Classic Overachiever,
Would
Be On Both Shonda...
Viola Davis' Annalise Keating and Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope will meet when How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal crossover for the very first time.
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Viola Davis Promises The
Scandal
/
HTGAWM
Crossov...
For years, TGIT fans have been begging for a Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder crossover, and earlier this month the oh-so-brilliant Shonda Rhimes
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 9 Recap: "...
Though it has been months since fans have caught up with the always inadvertently murderous Keating 4, the winter premiere picks up just hours after the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Annalise Learns The Truth In This Exclusive Clip From
HTGAWM<...
How To Get Away With Murder's winter premiere picks up right after November's dramatic (even by Shonda Rhimes' standards) last episode. Luckily, this clip
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Shonda Rhimes Just Confirmed This Long-Awaited Crossover
Maybe 2018 really will be better than 2017, because Shonda Rhimes just confirmed something that's sure to make everybody happy. After actresses Viola
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 8 Recap: "...
The winter finale of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder is finally here — and boy, was it a doozy. And after all that, we still don't know what happened
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
What Happened To Laurel's Baby On
How To Get Away With M...
This post contains spoilers about How to Get Away with Murder's fourth season. If what we've seen so far on How to Get Away with Murder are any
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 6 Recap: "...
There are only two episodes of How to Get Away with Murder left before the show's winter hiatus. And surprisingly, we already know a lot of answers to the
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 5 Recap: "...
After supporting Annalise (Viola Davis) for all these years, Bonnie (Liza Weil) is finally claiming her power — even if that includes admitting her
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 4 Recap: "...
Annalise Keating is back in action. After successfully defending her client Jasmine, only to learn the news about her death not long after, Annalise
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 3 Recap: "...
Annalise Keating just won her second case since being reinstated as an attorney — and she's anything but happy about it. This week on How To Get Away
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
This Theory About That Creepy Photo On
HTGAWM
Makes So M...
This post contains spoilers about the first two episodes of season 4 of How to Get Away with Murder. Last night's episode of How to Get Away with Murder
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 2 Recap: "...
White privilege is alive and well in the United States — but it doesn't have to be that way. That's the message that tied the A and B plots together on
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Recap: "I'm Going Away"
How to Get Away with Murder is finally back! We've been waiting months to find out why Laurel's (Karla Souza) dad, Jorge (Esai Morales) killed the father
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Will We See Wes On Season 4 Of
How To Get Away With Murder
?
The Keating Five's puppy may be dead and buried, but does that mean Wes (Alfred Enoch) won't be around at all in season 4 of How To Get Away With Murder?
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
What Does Shonda Rhimes' ABC Exit Mean For
Grey's A...
The news that Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for Netflix shocked Shondaland fans on Monday. But future shows aside, what does the news mean for ABC's
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Shonda Rhimes & Shondaland Are Making A Major Leap To Netflix
Fans of Shondaland TV shows — think Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder — know to tune into ABC on Thursday nights during TV
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Viola Davis' Real-Life Husband Is Joining
How To Get Awa...
The actors who play together, stay together? If that's the case, Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon have a long relationship ahead. According to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
These
How To Get Away With Murder
Co-Stars Are Dating In...
Annalise (Viola Davis) may have judged Bonnie (Liza Weil) for sleeping with the show's resident "problem solver" Frank (Charlie Weber), but it turns out
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Aja Naomi King Just Shared A Heartbreaking Fear About Being A Bla...
Aja Naomi King is joining Emily Ratajkowski, Zoey Deutch, Alexandra Daddario, and Janelle Monáe as one of the cover girls of Marie Claire’s Fresh Faces
by
Sesali Bowen
