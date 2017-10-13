Meanwhile, the rest of the group isn't doing so well without Annalise. Connor (Jack Falahee) has decided to drop out of law school, prompting an intervention from the others. Or, as Asher (Matt McGorry) calls it, a "dinnervention," since it features Frank's (Charlie Weber) meatballs. Connor isn't having it, though, telling them he's an adult and can make his own decisions. He resorts to day drinking at a gay bar — and Oliver confronts him there, with Connor's two fathers in tow. (If you're wondering why Frank gets involved with the intervention, he's apparently friends with the Keating Four these days — Asher is even helping him study for the LSATs.)