The chief public defender is understandably upset that Annalise shamed her in front of the courtroom, but Annalise has bigger plans in mind. When Isaac (Jimmy Smits) accuses Annalise of only doing these things to help herself (and not her clients), Annalise says that those remarks will help her mount a class action suit against the Pennsylvania governor himself. After seeing Jasmine, her client from last week's episode , end up dead from an apparent O.D. (that's the body she was asked to identify), Annalise has developed a newfound passion for helping the poor and those who have been failed by the justice system.