Later, when the group is back together discussing the law fair, Connor suggests that he doesn't have an answer because he doesn't want to be a lawyer. And Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) calls him out on it. Oliver criticizes Connor's "nerve to have an existential crisis" at a time when their classmate recently died, and all of them lost their jobs. Before he got involved with Annalise, Connor, and the others, Oliver had a high-paying IT job; now he's working at a company that forces him to wear a purple polo shirt and doesn't pay a high enough wage for him to afford rent on his and Connor's apartment. Oliver says that Connor is acting "so white" — and he's right. The students are at the bottom of their class and were recently laid off; the fact that they're getting legal interviews at all is a small miracle.