And even though he doesn't have an internship, Asher (Matt McGorry) is still busy with a law school-related task: helping Frank (Charlie Weber) study for the LSATs. After Frank plants the idea in Asher's head that Michaela could be lying about working late, Asher calls Michaela from outside Wes' apartment, where he sees her through the window, talking to Laurel about the letter to Trent. (Once again, Asher is stuck on the outside of the Keating group's activities.) She tells him she's still at the office, and it seems like those lies are going to catch up to her sooner rather than later. Although, couldn't Asher have just tracked Michaela through Find My iPhone to figure out she was lying, instead of going through the trouble of going to Wes' apartment?