Frank (Charlie Weber) might know something about this suffering person in the snow, because when he goes to tell Annalise (Viola Davis) some news inside the party, she slaps him. You can imagine what she's thinking: Didn't we just say nobody else is dying??? Another associate of Annalise's is definitely involved, as Bonnie (Liza Weil), in the final few moments of the episode, goes to this person. Is she strangling her to death, a la Rebecca (Katie Findlay), Bonnie's murder victim whom we are really too quick not to think about? Or is she here to help?