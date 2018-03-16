Welcome back to the very last recap of season 4 of How To Get Away With Murder. I hope you all had more fun than the
Keating 5 Keating 4 did this season. Between Michaela (Aja Naomi King) cheating on Asher (Matt McGorry), Laurel (Karla Souza) having her baby taken away, and Bonnie (Liza Weil) nearly dying at the hands of Denver (Benito Martinez), it has not been the best time for the Middleton crew. I'd like to say things can only get better, but... well. We know how these things go.
That's not to say the season 4 finale was a downer. There was certainly a big win for Annalise (Viola Davis) — one she desperately needed, let's be real.
Here's what went down this week — and where things could go from here...
Bonnie Lives! And So Does Someone Else...
In the final moments of last week's How To Get Away With Murder, we saw a horrific car crash and a body being wheeled into the coroner's van. Fortunately, it wasn't Bon Bon who did the Gone Gone (thank you for that phrasing, commenter) — it was Denver. Also, it was probably Jorge (Esai Morales) who put Denver in that body bag.
Turns out, Denver had the hard drive... and a whole lot more. As in, creepy files on basically everyone on the show.
Nate (Billy Brown) discovered the collection of files on Annalise and company and boy, did they reveal quite the secret. Among the dirt? Bonnie might have a child out there in the universe. Yes, there could be another secret kid to replace the one that the Keating kids lost in Wes (Alfred Enoch).
I'm not sure exactly how old Bonnie's child would be, but... could he be old enough for Middleton Law School?!? At the end of the episode, new law student Frank (Charlie Weber) makes a cryptic phone call after overhearing the name of another (quite dashing) Middleton student named Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn). Frank tells a mysterious person on the other end of the phone that the "good time's didn't last too long... her kid is here." Whose kid? Could Gabriel be Bonnie's child?!? Or will the show reveal that Annalise's kid actually did survive?
The scene did keep cutting to Annalise holding baby Christopher so... it could really go either way.
Michaela Does Everyone Dirty
Asher is over Michaela's apologies. He's lashing out at her when he's not crying in the bathroom over her tryst with Sexy Scandal Crossover. Worst of all, he calls her an "evil person" — someone who not only would cheat on him, but lie about it.
As someone who claims Asher and Michaela as her OTP, this really sucks for me. But Asher's not wrong that Michaela has some less-than-pure tendencies — nor does Asher overestimate what Michaela will ultimately do for self-preservation. At the end of the episode, Michaela calls ICE on Simon (Behzad Dabu), effectively "sending a gay man back to Pakistan" — something that even Annalise has too much of a heart to do.
"It's not like I killed him," Michaela says. "So you're welcome."
Well. Guess that solves that problem... but it certainly makes the Keating crew see Michaela in a very different light...
Laurel, The Mommy Murderer?
A tense conversation between Jorge and Annalise leads Laurel's father to finally agree to give his daughter custody of her son. However, he does have one question for his estranged daughter: Umm, where's Sandrine (Lolita Davidovich)? Jorge is convinced that someone has hurt his ex-wife. Jorge suggests that, maybe, Laurel is capable of it, which doesn't sound much like Laurel... but then again, those scratches that she displays in the shower at the end of the episode don't lie. Someone fought back... hard.
So: Did Laurel kill Sandrine out of anger after learning she did conspire to kill Wes? We'll have to wait until the (expected but not confirmed) season 5 to find out. If Laurel is a killer, she didn't have Frank hide the body — he is just as in the dark as she claims to be. (Secretly, I do wonder if Frank wants Laurel to have a body count under her belt... maybe would even out the playing field for their future relationship.)
Happier Times This Way Come
There is good news in a sea of bad: Annalise won her Supreme Court case! This is good news for many reasons (criminal justice reform is vital if we want to have a better functioning society, for one) but winning the case reminds Annalise that she has the capability of doing a very good thing — despite the slew of bad behavior in her rearview.
Also, Jorge was finally arrested by the FBI, thanks to a change of heart from Tegan (Amirah Vann). I knew I liked you for a reason, Tegan!
As for Asher, who really did not have much to do this season except get cheated on (sorry, boo), Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) asks him a huge favor: Would he be his best man? Asher is giddy with delight, though it might be awkward when Connor (Jack Falahee) asks Michaela to be by his side on the day of the wedding. It hasn't happened yet, but, come on... no matter what they say, Connor and Michaela are ride-or-die BFFs.
And Bonnie may find happiness, too — with Ronald, her co-worker whom she matched with on some version of Tinder. Probably a bad idea to hook up with someone in the D.A.'s office, but hey, you never know when you'll need an ally at work... or an alibi.
Another cute thing happening at the end of season 4 involves Laurel's new home base. The new mom is getting cozy in Bonnie and Frank's house — and strangely, it's delightful to witness.
It's like a bizarre version of Three's Company, in that there's two women, one man, and all three of them are killers.
And with that, it's the end of another twisted season of How To Get Away With Murder. What surprised you the most? And what's your best theory on the real identity of Gabriel Maddox? Sound off in the comments!
