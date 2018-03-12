Then you meet public defender Sandra Bell (Robertson), who serves as our entry point into For The People, and it all makes sense. Sandra is fiercely intelligent, unapologetically argumentative, hugely ambitious, and fueled by her big heart. She can be set off by as little as four words, which is a tendency used against her in the pilot. Sandra is just as likely to comb through dozens of boxes of evidence to defend her young client against terrorism charges as she is to vehemently protect a surprise pro bono client from a slum lord and nearly come to tears while doing it.