Scandal
TV Shows
Where Does Shondaland Go With Netflix Ahead?
by
Ariana Romero
Looking for recaps, spoilers, & news for Scandal? Catch up, here.
More from Scandal
TV Shows
Yes, You Do Keep Seeing These Actors On Shondaland Shows
Ariana Romero
Oct 19, 2018
Beauty
Pro Secrets To Perfect Hookup Hair — Straight From The Set Of
SATC
Samantha Sasso
Jun 6, 2018
TV Shows
What’s Up With The
Dear White People
Season 2
Show-Within-A-Show...
Jerica Lowman
May 5, 2018
TV Shows
How
Scandal
’s First Villain Left As TV’s Most Feminist P...
Welcome to Role Call, where we call up TV’s leading ladies to talk about their most vital, memorable, and feminist episodes. When you talk to Scandal
by
Ariana Romero
Fashion
Why Olivia Pope Is Always Carrying A Prada Bag
Thursday nights on ABC will never be the same. April 19 marks the end of an era for Shondaland as Scandal, the political drama starring Kerry Washington
by
Channing Hargrove
TV Shows
How
Scandal
Brought Black Twitter To Life Every Thursday
As much as I love the Scandal parody that lives within the Netflix series Dear White People, there was one detail the show missed when creating the
by
Sesali Bowen
Entertainment
This Is The Exact Moment
Scandal
Went Off The Rails
Last week’s penultimate Scandal episode brought a reckoning to the world of Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and associates. While the TGIT favorite has
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
The Best Speeches Olivia Pope Ever Gave, Ranked
Scandal's Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) was a different kind of hero. She, like Meredith Grey of Grey's Anatomy, was very firm in what she wanted. She
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
Inside The Music Of
Scandal
: Reframing The Legacy Of Bla...
You will find the first truly defining needle drop on Scandal in the show's third episode. For me it was in "Hell Hath No Fury," when Curtis Mayfield's
by
Courtney E. Smith
TV Shows
What
Scandal
Meant To These Black Actresses
DeWanda Wise was on the precipice of another peak in her decade-long acting career when we spoke over dinner last fall. She was a month away from her
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Scandal
Series Finale: How The Show Changed TV Forever
How To Get Away With Murder. Insecure. Black-ish. Empire. Atlanta. Even poor, long-gone Pitch. Each and every one of these shows, along with a long line
by
Ariana Romero
Food & Drinks
Olivia Pope-Approved Wine & Popcorn Pairings For The
Scandal ...
The reign of Olivia Pope (played by the luminous Kerry Washington) as an ass-kicking gladiator turned Chief of Staff — who knows how to work a
by
Elizabeth Buxton
TV Shows
Heading Into The Finale,
Scandal
Finally Grappled With I...
Whenever I talk to people about Scandal, a show I have dutifully remained with for years, I usually get the same line, “I used to watch, but then I
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Why Is No One Talking About
Scandal
's Big #MeToo Mo...
Nothing seems more primed for viral domination than a TGIT series taking on the #MeToo movement and D.C.’s real-life problems with sexual harassment,
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
What We Know About The
Scandal
Finale From The Cast'...
After seven seasons, one of Shonda Rhimes’ most popular shows, Scandal, has come to an end. Well, at least for the cast and crew. Production on the
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Here’s Why The
Scandal
-
HTGAWM
Crossover Was Tru...
Television crossovers tend to have all the hype of something truly great, with absolutely none of the follow through. Think of last year’s New
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Paris, The Classic Overachiever,
Would
Be On Both Shonda...
Viola Davis' Annalise Keating and Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope will meet when How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal crossover for the very first time.
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Viola Davis Promises The
Scandal
/
HTGAWM
Crossov...
For years, TGIT fans have been begging for a Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder crossover, and earlier this month the oh-so-brilliant Shonda Rhimes
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Scandal
Season 7 Midseason Premiere Recap: "Robin"
I'm of two minds on the midseason premiere of Scandal, titled "Robin." On the one hand, it was a beautiful way to handle a major character's death. On the
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
Shonda Rhimes Just Confirmed This Long-Awaited Crossover
Maybe 2018 really will be better than 2017, because Shonda Rhimes just confirmed something that's sure to make everybody happy. After actresses Viola
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Olivia Pope Changed Her Iconic
Scandal
Drinking Habits F...
Over the last seven seasons of Scandal, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) has done more than coin the phrase “It’s handled” and prove President
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Scandal
Season 7, Episode 7 Recap: "Something Borrowed"
The big cliffhanger going into Scandal's fall finale is who kidnapped Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes). It wasn't that she went underground trying to take down
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
Why Can't Olivia Pope Be More Like This Character On
Sca...
Warning: Spoilers for the seventh season of Scandal ahead. The winter finale of Scandal went off without hitch on Thursday night — by Scandal standards
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Huck Planning A Wedding Was Somehow The Best Part Of
Scandal<...
Things are very weird on Scandal. As the new Command, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) appears to have permanently retired her white hat. She is betraying
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Scandal
Season 7, Episode 6 Recap: "Vampires & Bloodsuck...
When we last left our intrepid Gladiators, President Rashad (Faran Tahir) of Bashran, his niece, and their entire entourage were blown to bits on the
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
Scandal
Season 7, Episode 5 Recap: "Adventures In Babysi...
It's Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) cranked up to 11 in the latest episode of Scandal, titled "Adventures in Babysitting." Alas, that does not mean she
by
Andrea Reiher
Pop Culture
Bellamy Young Told Us The Best & Worst Parts Of Playing
Scand...
With its final season well under way, Scandal is going to leave a bold legacy on television as we know it. By casting Kerry Washington to play the
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Olivia Pope Finally Bonded With Someone Over Her Blackness
There is something different about Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) on this season of Scandal. For one thing, she has really stepped into her power as
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Scandal
's Fitz Is The Study Of White Male Privilege...
For many long-time Scandal fans it’s a true mystery why a woman as powerful, intelligent, and beautiful as Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) would waste
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
After 7 Seasons,
Scandal
Finally Got Real About Racism
Scandal is all about patriotism. “The Republic,” and what’s best for it, is always the bottom line for Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), her
by
Sesali Bowen
