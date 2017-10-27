It also marks an important moment in Olivia Pope history. The Black woman unofficially running the country is notorious for avoiding Black culture. With the exception of her parents, the two Black men who worked at OPA, and the one Black senator she dated, there are no Black people who are part of Liv’s life in a real way. There are definitely some clues that lend themselves to participation in Black culture. For example, her vinyl collection includes records from Stevie Wonder and other Black musical greats. And if we are meant to believe that her natural hair stays so straight in DC humidity, you can bet your bottom dollar that a Black stylist is responsible. But other than that: nothing. She hardly ever talks about what it means to be a Black woman in her position because she rarely talks to other Black people.