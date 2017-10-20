All of Fitz’s privilege explains why he doesn’t even realize how terrible he is. He doesn’t notice he starts treating his “partner” Marcus like a glorified valet, demanding the Black man gets his Scotch when he asks and low-key requiring him to keep track of his cufflinks. Yet, Fitz still says, “I like doing things myself,” without a hint of wry irony. Fitz truly believes he’s doing things “himself” as a Black person is actually cleaning up behind him. This why Fitz doesn’t believe Olivia, his king-maker, his support system, and the trail-blazing, much-derided, “First Girlfriend,” deserves a wing in his library. Instead, he turns the first woman to manage a successful presidential campaign into “just another home-wrecking Black ho,” as Marcus says; something men like Fitz have been doing to Black women for centuries in America. Something, someone like Fitz has the luxury to not even think about.