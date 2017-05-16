On Tuesday, ABC announced what fans had suspected since last week: Scandal's seventh season will be its last.
ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement to reporters that Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes knew for a while how the show would end, and after seven seasons, it's reached that natural point.
"We sat, and we talked, and she said, 'Look, I really feel like season 7 is where I want to wrap up this story, because I always prefer to end a show where you're feeling on top as opposed to letting things fizzle out,'" Dungey told reporters, according to Entertainment Weekly. ABC hasn't yet announced how many episodes the political drama's last season will include.
EW also published a statement from Shonda Rhimes to reporters:
"Deciding how to end a show is easy. Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: 'This is it?' Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table," Rhimes said in the statement. "Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff."
ShondaLand fans don't have to worry, though — we'll soon have a new show from Rhimes to fill that Scandal void. For The People will premiere this fall, and will focus on a group of New York lawyers. Plus, EW notes that Dungey "stayed coy" about the potential for a Scandal spinoff. As long as the spinoff doesn't include Fitz, I'm on board.
