According to unnamed sources who spoke with TV Line, Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes wants the show to end after its seventh season. The report comes with the Season Six finale on the horizon later this month.
Scandal recently celebrated its 100th episode by exploring an alternate timeline. In the pseudo-reality, Fitz's (Tony Goldwyn) campaign team never rigged the voting machines in Defiance, and Fitz never became president. The episode left a lot to be desired, but it did give viewers a new perspective on Fitz and Olivia's (Kerry Washington) relationship. If the news about the show's ending is confirmed, plenty of fans will likely want a final answer about whether Fitz and Olivia will be together in the end. And, of course, if they'll ever make it to Vermont and start that jam business.
Fans who are familiar with the ShondaLand universe might be surprised that Rhimes reportedly wants the political drama to end after just seven seasons. After all, Grey's Anatomy is in its thirteenth season. But Scandal has less of a revolving cast than Grey's does — and at some point, its characters' storylines do need to come to an end.
"I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that," Rhimes told NPR at the time. "And I can see where the end point is. And I don't think I'm going to change that... I know how long I think it will be. But we'll see."
ABC is expected to announce the news officially at its upfront presentation next Tuesday, according to TV Line's report.
