"It's not over. You have never been and never will be anyone's puppet. You're about to be the first female president of the United States. Do you know how incredible that is? How impossible? They almost handed this job to a man who had been in prison over giving it to you. Why? Because a woman in power is a nasty woman, a woman who needs to be put in her place. That is what Peus and Samantha want to do. They don't give a crap about what you've sacrificed to get here, every drop of blood, bead of sweat and fallen tear -- they just want to turn you into a figurehead and I will be damned if they turn the most powerful person in the world into some princess whose only power lies in a wave or a smile. This is not their White House, it's ours and neither one of us leaving without a fight. Trust."