Say hello to For The People, the new Shonda Rhimes show coming to ABC this 2017-2018 season. If the news of Scandal's ending has got you down, then get ready to fill the void with a similar group of hardworking problem-solvers — this time, in court.
Similar to How To Get Away With Murder, For The People follows a group of lawyers. This time around, they're fresh out of school and working on opposite sides of cases in the Southern District of New York Federal Court (known as "The Mother Court"). Rhimes executive produces the show next to creator and Shondaland alum Paul William Davies. She's joined by producer Betsy Beers.
On screen, however, we're getting a whole bunch of faces new to the world of Shondaland. The show stars The Path's Britne Oldford, Parenthood's Lyndon Smith, The Good Wife's Ben Rappaport, Awkward's Wesam Kees, Royal Pain's Ben Shenkman, American Crime's Hope Davis, Chicago Hope's Vondie Curtis-Hall, Nurse Jackie's Anna Deavere Smith, as well as a relative newcomers Susannah Flood and Rege-Jean Page. Together, they make up the young lawyers who we'll watch battle it out in court — and, most likely, in dramatic conversations late at night. It couldn't be more Shonda.
The teaser is particularly dramatic, filled with all the wit we've come to expect from a show with Rhimes at the helm. I mean, it begins with a man asking a woman a question, and her totally shutting him down.
"Were you too lazy to look this up for yourself?" she says from her desk.
A narrator references the characters, who flash across the screen, as "young, hungry, and smart." Basically, they're the perfect recipe for drama. It ends with a voice telling them to "fight it out," and if you've seen any of Rhimes' past work, then you know it could get brutal.
Watch the official teaser below!
