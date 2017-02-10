Congrats are in order for Shonda Rhimes. As well as Viola Davis. And Kerry Washington. Oh, and don't forget Ellen Pompeo! You know what, just congratulate every damn cast and crew member on Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, and Grey's Anatomy. Because they're ALL coming back to the small screen for the Fall 2017-Winter 2018 season. On Friday, ABC announced that it was renewing all three of Shondaland's Thursday night dramas — a.k.a. the glorious #TGIT lineup. Scandal will return for its seventh season, while HTGAWM is coming up on its fourth. And the longest-running show, Grey's, will return for its 14th season. (Holy hell!) Between the ratings and the fervent live-tweeting of every OMG WTF moment, ABC's weekly triple-whammy has become an event. While it's not clear that the shows will resume their successive time slots next season, we can't imagine the network effing that up. Shondaland is having a kick-ass 2017 thus far. In January, news broke of her new legal drama set in New York. And just this week, it was announced that the production company was venturing into comedy; it acquired the rights to best-seller I’m Judging You: The Do Better Manual, the hilarious essay collection by Luvvie Ajayi. Shonda forever!
