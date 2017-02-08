Shonda Rhimes has used her production company, Shondaland, to create some of the best dramas of our time. You can’t trust Rhimes to do right by any of your favorite characters (RIP Wes). However, you can count on her to make you cry, clench your fists, and yell at your TV in frustration. Now she and her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers want you to do something entirely different: laugh. Deadline broke the news that Shondaland is about to expand its portfolio to include comedy. And it's starting with some great material. Rhimes’ production company, in partnership with ABC Signature Studios, has acquired the rights to Luvvie Ajayi’s best-selling book I’m Judging You: The Do Better Manual. This hilarious collection of essays tackles pop culture in the digital age with witty but critical analysis on everything from race to plastic surgery. Ajayi and Rhimes were not strangers prior to this deal. Ajayi, who runs the popular Awesomely Luvvie blog, was known for her Scandal live tweets. Rhimes also offered a glowing review of I’m Judging You. With the show still in development, there is no word yet on casting or air dates, but we are already hyped for this.
Advertisement