Are You Ready For Another ShondaLand Drama?

A new series has arrived in ShondaLand, and it's brimming with drama. Shonda Rhimes is back at it again with another show to add to her Thursday night television arsenal. ABC has ordered a pilot for the new drama about two lawyers on opposing sides working in New York. According to a press statement, the premise is as follows: "Set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, a.k.a. 'The Mother Court,' this legal drama follows brand new lawyers working on opposite sides — for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect." Rhimes currently has four programs in rotation: Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, and The Catch. As Entertainment Weekly notes, her fifth show — previously called Star-Crossed and now untitled — is in the works. Meaning this new series would be the sixth — sixth! — show for the queen of nighttime TV. Rhimes will also bring along Scandal writer Paul William Davies as a showrunner, as well as famed producer Betsy Beers. Professional struggles. Personal trials. It's the formula ShondaLand fans have come to know and love.
