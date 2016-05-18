Shonda Rhimes' new series for ABC, Still Star-Crossed, begins where Romeo and Juliet leaves off.
Based on Melinda Taub's 2013 book of the same name, the show focuses on Benvolio, Romeo's cousin; Rosaline, Juliet's cousin; and Prince Escalus, who attempts to end the feud between the Montagues and Capulets. Good luck with that, buddy.
According to ABC, the show, set in fair Verona, promises to chart "the treachery, palace intrigue, and ill-fated romances of the Montagues and Capulets in the wake of the young lovers' tragic fate."
As the trailer promises, where Romeo and Juliet's tragic love story ends, another, even greater story begins. It seems this one will likewise be filled with bloody battles, feuding families, and potential love triangles. So you know, all the typical drama we've come to expect from a Shondaland series.
No word yet on when the show will premiere or if it will be added on to the TGIT lineup. Check out the trailer, below.
