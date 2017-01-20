These Are The States With The Most Grey’s Anatomy Fans

U.S. states differ in a number of surprising ways, from what people there are googling to what candy they're eating. And, according to a study by CableTV.com, people's TV habits also vary across the country. In particular, the site examined the popularity of three Shonda Rhimes shows — Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder. To do this, the team analyzed Google Trends data dating back from the shows' premieres and extending to the present.
How to Get Away With Murder is most popular around the Northern Atlantic Seaboard, which makes sense since it takes place in Philadelphia. Scandal has a similar fan base. Though it's set in Seattle, Grey's biggest following is in New England. The show is most popular in Maine, then Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Another CableTV.com study found that New Englanders like shows like Jessica Jones that feature strong women. That could explain it, since Meredith Grey fits that description.
We unfortunately won't be seeing any of ShondaLand's shows this week, though, since ABC will be airing a special about the Trump family, instead. We'd venture a bet that this news was a disappointment to every state's fans.
