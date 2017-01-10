The Inauguration Is Screwing With Your ShondaLand Shows

Is the fate of our nation more important than a fictional Scandal election or checking in on Meredith Grey's love life? Well, yeah, but... wahhhhh. Entertainment Weekly reports that ABC is delaying the mid-season premieres of its ShondaLand-strong TGIT lineup in order to air an ABC News special about the inauguration on Thursday, January 19. Instead of the winter premieres of Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder and the season 6 debut of Scandal, the network will air America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington. The special will be preceded by reruns. The new TGIT episodes will now run on January 26. Of course, there's always the possibility that someone will call on Olivia Pope to handle it. As one might predict, ShondaLand fans are not happy.
so the return of Greys, Scandal & HTGAWM have been delayed for Trump's inauguration pic.twitter.com/SYJ7s5CvTQ— a n g e l (@Justt_Wingin_IT) January 10, 2017
Even Scandal star Tony Goldwyn had to weigh in. If Fitz can't do anything about it, what hope do the rest of us have?
When you find out the Scandal premiere has been pushed back another week. #Scandal #TGIT https://t.co/niT5gl1PBJ— Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) January 10, 2017
