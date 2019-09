You May Disagree, but THIS Is The Most Popular Candy In Your State

According to the map, New Yorkers most love SweeTarts, while AirHeads reign supreme in Washington. To be honest, we don't think either of those treats deserve a top spot in any state, but that just proves how divisive this issue really is. Folks from Arizona seem to have a slightly more refined palate, because they went for Toblerone. Now we're talking.In addition to naming the favorite sweet of each individual state, Influenster found the top candy across the board. Recently, here at Refinery29, we asked you to cast your votes on the all-time best Halloween candy , and first place went to Reese's Pumpkins — a very respectable answer. You guys clearly know what's up, because Influenster also reported that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups pulled the highest total number of votes. Reese's were a top favorite in every single state along with Kit Kats — another R29 favorite — and Butterfingers. So, while we might not agree with the votes cast in Washington and New York, it seems we're pretty united on the topic of chocolate.