What's The Best Halloween Candy, Ever?

Dressing up for Halloween is always fun — but the real best part is candy. Even if you haven't gone trick-or-treating in many years, you're never too old to enjoy Halloween treats.
And while other holidays are also known for sweets — Thanksgiving has pumpkin pie, and Valentine's Day has chocolates — there's nothing quite like indulging in the "fun size" sugary bites of All Hallows' Eve. These treats bring back a flood of childhood memories, from the excitement of sorting through your loot to the hope that you'll come across a house giving away full-sized candy bars.
In honor of the season, we've rounded up some of the best classic Halloween candies out there. We've also added the spooky new Boo-terscotch M&M's, which rolled out this fall. (They're sold exclusively at Target, if you want to get in on the butterscotch goodness.)
If you have strong feelings about Halloween candy (for example, where do you fall in the great candy-corn debate?), cast a vote for your favorites in our poll below. You can also down-vote your least favorite options (cough, cough, candy corn), to make sure the best candy stays atop the list.
